Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts join 'French Exit' Comedy

Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, and have been roped in for 'French Exit', a comedy film directed by Jacobs.

The movie is based on the internationally bestselling book of the same name by Patrick deWitt, who also wrote the film's screenplay.

Pfeiffer will play the role of a 60-year-old broke Manhattan socialite who plans on dying before her money runs out, but fails. With the vast inheritance of her dead husband gone, Pfeiffer character resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a modest apartment in Paris, Deadline reports.

Hedges will play her directionless son while will feature as the embodiment of in the form of 'Small Frank', the family cat.

deWitt is the author of 'The Sisters Brothers', a novel which was recently adapted into a film featuring John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, and in pivotal roles.

Pfeiffer's past credits include 'Ant-Man and the Wasp and Murder' on the 'Orient Express'. Hedges last featured in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and 'Lady Bird', while Letts' past credits include The Post andThe Big Short.

