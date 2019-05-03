Madonna surprises fans with latest single 'I Rise' from 'Madame X'

Pop on Friday dropped yet another single 'I Rise' from her latest album 'Madame X'.

Taking to her Instagram, the shared a petite clip from the song.

"I Rise......... New track out today..... Let's all Rise Together!" she captioned the post.

As reported by Variety, the said that her latest single is about "giving a voice to all marginalized people who feel they don't have the opportunity to speak their mind."

She added, "This year is and I hope this song encourages all individuals to be who they are, to speak their minds and to love themselves."

The slow-paced song comes after the release of 'Madame X's' first single 'Medellin' which released on April 18. The pop star is all set to bring out another single 'Crave' on May 10, which features Swan Lee, 'Future' featuring Quavo on May 17 and 'Dark Ballet' on June 7.

According to Variety, 'Madame X' which is set to release on June 14, is the follow-up to 'Rebel Heart', which came out in 2015.

The album was recorded over 18 months and incorporates a total of 15 songs celebrating the pop singer's affection for Latin music and culture. has sung in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

