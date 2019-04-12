Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma crash out of Singapore Open

Indian shuttlers Srikanth and crashed out of the Singapore Open after losing their respective men's singles quarter-finals on Friday.

World number seven Srikanth stretched world number one of to his limit, but unfortunately went down 18-21, 21-19, 9-21 to end his campaign.

In another match, Sameer fought tooth and nail against Chou Tien-Chen of but succumbed 10-21,21-15,15-21. After going down in the first game, the Indian pulled back the second only to lose in the decider.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, the pair of Pranaav and Sikki Reddy ended their campaign after going down to Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of 14-21, 16-21 in the quarter-final stage.

Earlier, PV Sindhu conquered a thrilling quarterfinal clash to outclass Yanyan Cai of in a gruelling 21-13, 17-21, 21-14. She will meet Japan's in the semi-final on Saturday.

Okuhara hardly broke a sweat to defeat 21-8, 21-13 India's Saina Nehwal, who played her second tournament after recovering from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)