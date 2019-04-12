Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma crash out of Singapore Open

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma crashed out of the Singapore Badminton Open after losing their respective men's singles quarter-finals on Friday.
World number seven Srikanth stretched world number one Kento Momota of Japan to his limit, but unfortunately went down 18-21, 21-19, 9-21 to end his campaign.
In another match, Sameer fought tooth and nail against Chou Tien-Chen of Taiwan but succumbed 10-21,21-15,15-21. After going down in the first game, the Indian player pulled back the second only to lose in the decider.
Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, the pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy ended their campaign after going down to Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand 14-21, 16-21 in the quarter-final stage.
Earlier, PV Sindhu conquered a thrilling quarterfinal clash to outclass Yanyan Cai of China in a gruelling 21-13, 17-21, 21-14. She will meet Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-final on Saturday.
Okuhara hardly broke a sweat to defeat 21-8, 21-13 India's Saina Nehwal, who played her second tournament after recovering from acute gastroenteritis.
