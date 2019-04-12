RCB names Dale Steyn as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement

[India], April 12 (ANI): Royal Challengers on Friday signed South African fast bowler as the replacement for Australian bowler for the ongoing season of the (IPL).

Steyn would be available for selection from April 19 in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Coulter-Nile had sustained an earlier and the was prescribed ample rest.

Coulter-Nile was acquired by in 2018 at an amount of Rs 2.2 crores and the team decided to retain him at the same price for the 2019 season.

As per IPL rules, the replacement cannot exceed the amount that was being paid to the So the price at which Steyn was acquired by the team cannot be more than Rs 2.2 crores as Coulter-Nile was signed by at the IPL auction for this amount.

Steyn marks his return to the as he had earlier played for the team between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets from 28 matches.

RCB are ranked at the bottom of the table, recording six losses in as many matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side will next face Kings XI Punjab on April 13 at Mohali.

