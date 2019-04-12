RCB names Dale Steyn as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement

-
ALSO READ
Slow wickets fine but rank turners doesn't serve purpose of T20: Uthappa
We are making same mistakes in almost every game, says Moeen Ali after RCB's sixth straight defeat
MI shift training to Wankhede
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal ...
CSK to take on RCB in opening IPL 2019
-
New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday signed South African fast bowler Dale Steyn as the replacement for Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Steyn would be available for selection from April 19 in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Coulter-Nile had sustained an injury earlier and the player was prescribed ample rest.
Coulter-Nile was acquired by RCB in 2018 at an amount of Rs 2.2 crores and the team decided to retain him at the same price for the 2019 season.
As per IPL rules, the replacement player cannot exceed the amount that was being paid to the original player. So the price at which Steyn was acquired by the team cannot be more than Rs 2.2 crores as Coulter-Nile was signed by RCB at the IPL auction for this amount.
Steyn marks his return to the RCB as he had earlier played for the team between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets from 28 matches.
RCB are ranked at the bottom of the table, recording six losses in as many matches.
The Virat Kohli-led side will next face Kings XI Punjab on April 13 at Mohali.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU