Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mark Boucher elected as MCC Honorary Life Members

and have been elected as the Honorary Life Members of the Marylebone Club(MCC) in recognition of their outstanding achievements in The announcement was made on Friday.

Former batsman played 119 Test matches. He captained the side from 2001-07 and scored 8,829 runs at an average of 50.16, including 25 centuries.

Inzamam, who made his international debut in 1991, featured in Pakistan's successful campaign and went onto play in 378 ODIs. His 11,739 ODI runs at an average of 39.5 places him sixth in the all-time list.

Since his retirement in 2007, the 49-year-old had a stint as the head of before becoming Pakistan's in 2016. Upon becoming an Honorary Life Member of MCC, has joined fellow cricketers including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and

On the other hand, former wicket-keeper batsman Boucher is the first gloveman to take 500 catches in the longest format. Making his debut in 1997, Boucher went on to play 146 Test matches, scoring 5498 runs, taking 530 catches and 23 stumpings.

The 42-year-old also played 290 ODIs, making 4523 runs, claiming 395 catches and taking 21 stumpings. He holds the combined-format international record for wicket-keeping dismissals- 998 in total.

The of the Titans, a franchise in South Africa, Boucher has joined his countrymen Allan Donald, Jonty Rhodes, and as an Honorary Life Member of MCC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)