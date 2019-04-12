'Roland Garros Junior Wild Card' series to take place in New Delhi from April 29 to May 1

The French Federation (FFT) organisers of the world's clay court event - Roland-Garros, in association with the All Association (AITA), announced the fifth edition of the ' Series' on Friday.

The fifth edition of the ' Series' will see a total of eight players each from the boys' and girls' category competing to earn qualification to the wild card playoffs of the Junior draws at Roland-Garros 2019 in

The Series aims at providing a clay court experience to the young talent of India, and at promoting the same at the grassroots level.

This competition will be held at the clay courts of the (DLTA) from April 29th to May 1st, 2019.

The top-8 boys and top-8 girls in the AITA rankings will be chosen to participate in the competition. It is an important tournament as it gives the winners the opportunity to compete against the best junior players from China, Brazil, and

The competition returns to the country for the fifth consecutive year, and this year the four-time Roland-Garros winner will be present in the city for the competition.

Legendary tennis star will be visiting for a two-day trip where she will host a tennis clinic with the players and will be watching the young Indian talent perform on the clay courts.

The former World No. 1 women's won Roland-Garros in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2007, and is considered as one of the best female tennis players to have graced the court.

"It has been a dream for me to visit India, and when the (FFT) proposed this opportunity, I couldn't say no. I have a huge admiration for young Indian talent, and I am looking forward to working with them and seeing them in action at the 'Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series," Justine Henin, the tennis legend said.

"India has always been a major part of our Junior Wild Card competition, and we have been proud to see the players make it to the Junior draws at Roland-Garros. It gives me immense joy to announce that we will be continuing with the 'Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series' in New Delhi, and I would like to thank the for their continued support in this initiative and making it an even bigger success with each passing year," Bernard Giudicelli, the of FFT said.

This competition confirms the collaborative effort put in by both Roland-Garros and AITA to organize grassroots championships of international repute in India. This rendezvous is instrumental in producing many young talents who have represented the nation in the junior levels.

