Kidney racket: Kanpur Police arrest PSRI Hospital chief after hours of interrogation

The Police on Saturday arrested the of Delhi's after hours of interrogation in connection with a kidney racket case.

Dr Deepak Shukla, CEO, was detained by the police in the capital yesterday and was brought to for questioning.

After the completion of the interrogation, the police found that Shukla was a complicit in the crime and hence, arrested him.

In February this year, the police had busted a gang involved in the sale of kidney and liver. They used to lure poor people on the pretext of jobs and take them to where they used to ask them to sell their kidneys in exchange for large sums of money.

During the interrogation, the kingpins of the gang - T Rajkumar and Gaurav - named various renowned hospitals of the capital that were involved in the racket.

It was also revealed that the donor was paid around five to six lakh rupees for his organs while they were sold for Rs 70-80 lakh.

