Delhi: 3 Nigerians held on cheating charge

has arrested three Nigerian nationals on Saturday for allegedly cheating people of lakhs of rupees in the name of matrimonial proposals, visa assistance and job offers.

"They have cheated dozens of people on the pretext of providing visa assistance, marriage inducement, foreign jobs, etc. They used to contact people on various and for obtaining visa of various countries. They would then induce the unsuspecting victims to deposit money, ranging from 25,000 to 3.5 lakhs, in various bank accounts," a police release said.

The gang was busted after the received a complaint where a man was asked to deposit over Rs 2 lakh rupees in various

"A complaint was received at in which the complainant had alleged that he was cheated by a group of unknown persons on the pretext of friendship/marriage. He was induced by the accused persons to deposit around Rs. 2.5 lakh in various to get a so called gift/parcel cleared from customs which was supposedly sent for him from the UK," the release said.

"Later, when he did not receive any parcel and accused persons started asking for more money, he got suspicious and refused to give the money," it said.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused, identified as Franklyn Chinedu Uzowuihe (32), Ukegbu Emmawuel Chigozie (40) and (34), they had been staying illegally in for over four years, after their visas expired.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)