Kochi ATM robbery: Another accused nabbed from Rajasthan

Another member of the burglary gang that robbed five ATMs in Kerala's Kochi city earlier in the month was arrested from Mewat on Sunday.
Meanwhile, another accused, Pappi Sardar, is already in Delhi Police's custody in connection with a bikes burglary case.
A five-member-gang allegedly looted a total of Rs 38 lakhs from five ATMs in Kochi on October 12.
Kaman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raisingh Beniwal informed that the Kerala Police had approached the Rajasthan Police after identifying the accused from the CCTV footage received during the investigation.
Beniwal further said that three accused, namely Nasim Mev, Nazim Mev, and Sardar, are residents of Rajasthan and the other two are truck drivers from Haryana. The three Rajasthan residents had earlier carried out such incidents in several states including Maharashtra and Delhi, he added.
During the preliminary interrogation, the detained accused divulged information about the whereabouts of other members of the gang.
A search operation is underway to nab the rest of the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU