Villagers of Melur face acute water crisis

Due to acute shortage and non-availability of clean drinking water, people of Karungalakudi village in have to go through a mundane struggle to fetch in this stifling heat.

There has been no monsoon rain in Karungalakudi for the past seven years and almost all the bodies have dried up. So, the villagers have to walk miles away from their house to fetch water each day to fulfil their daily needs.

Facing a heavy paucity of clean drinking water, villagers fetch water from wells containing dirty muddy water or they have to squeeze out ground level water which is also on the verge of drying up.

Even the kids of Karungalakudi are forced to travel miles away with their families after they return from school, in order to fill more water containers. Each person carries at least five to seven water containers at a time on their motorcycle or cycle.

Women of this village walk barefoot on rough terrains to fetch water for drinking, bathing and cooking

Due to lack of monsoon rains in this region, the agriculture fields in and around this village have completely destroyed and turned into barren land.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)