Amit Shah meets Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra leaders in view of assembly elections

After registering a massive victory in the recently concluded elections, and on Sunday called on a meeting of core groups of Haryana, and to strategise for the assembly polls scheduled to take place in the said states later this year.

The meeting is taking place in the head office in the capital.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar, General Secretary Ramlal along with other leaders are present in the meeting.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)