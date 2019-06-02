No Nipah virus case in Kerala, social media report 'baseless',

Rejecting as 'baseless' reports in on confirmation of a Nipah case in district, officials Sunday asked all to keep away from spreading panic among the people.

In a statement, District CollectorK said usual medical examinations were carried out on patients coming with the symptoms of Nipah

Some reports had said that Nipah had been confirmed on a patient admitted to a hospital in district was baseless, he said.

There was no need for any concern, he added.

If the disease is confirmed based on such examinations, that will be officially informed to the public and necessary precautions will be taken to control its spread, the said and appealed to all to keep away from spreading panic among the people.

Last year, Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives -- 14 in Kozhikode and three in neighbouring Malappuram district.

