No Nipah virus case in Kerala, social media report 'baseless',

Rejecting as 'baseless' reports in social media on confirmation of a Nipah virus case in Ernakulam district, officials Sunday asked all to keep away from spreading panic among the people.
In a statement, Ernakulam District CollectorK Mohammed Y Safirulla said usual medical examinations were carried out on patients coming with the symptoms of Nipah virus.
Some social media reports had said that Nipah virus had been confirmed on a patient admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam district was baseless, he said.
There was no need for any concern, he added.
If the disease is confirmed based on such examinations, that will be officially informed to the public and necessary precautions will be taken to control its spread, the Collector said and appealed to all to keep away from spreading panic among the people.
Last year, Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives -- 14 in Kozhikode and three in neighbouring Malappuram district.
