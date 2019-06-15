Everyone should have freedom of expression: Chhattisgarh CM

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said sedition charges should not be slapped if someone has simply "expressed their opinion". He said that "everyone should have freedom of expression".

Baghel's comment comes after a man in Rajnandgaon was reportedly arrested and charged with sedition for allegedly spreading rumours on social media over power cuts in the state. He was arrested following a complaint filed by Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL). However, Baghel later directed the police to withdraw the sedition charge.

"Everyone should have freedom of expression. If someone expresses their opinion, sedition charges shouldn't be slapped on him. It was in our manifesto that Section 124 A will be scrapped," Baghel told the media while talking about the incident.

"As soon as I received information, I expressed displeasure that it should not have been done. But I would also like to say that nobody should misuse social media to spread rumours. There are separate laws for it. Action should be taken as per them," he added.

Mangelal Agarwal, who was arrested on sedition charges on June 13 for allegedly spreading rumours on social media over power cuts, in Rajnandagaon, said, "Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel has played a significant role in helping me. Sedition charges against me were lifted after his intervention. I have never seen such a sensitive minister in my life. I will never forget his gesture.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 18:54 IST

