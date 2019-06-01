Kolkata: Lion cub, 3 langurs rescued

A lion cub and three langurs were rescued on Saturday from Expressway here.

Based on the intelligence received, a joint team of (WCCB), (WCCU) and (WBFD) chased and intercepted a Mahindra Scorpio near Kendriya Vihar Housing Complex, informed the officials.

The three accused, identified as (29), (36) and Md. Gulam Gaus (27), have been arrested in connection with the case.

The lion cub (Panthera Leo) and three langurs (Trachypithecus Poliocephalus)-two adults and a juvenile- were recovered from the vehicle, officials said.

As per the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the endangered animals were trafficked from to

Further investigation is underway.

