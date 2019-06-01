Mumbai: NCP leaders meet to review Lok Sabha debacle

-
ALSO READ
Helicopter carrying Pawar returns within minutes of take-off
LS polls: Rahul, Pawar meet over seat-sharing in Maha
Drought situation in Maharashtra is very serious: Pawar
NCP, Congress have finalised seat-sharing agreement: Pawar
Will contest Lok Sabha polls, Ajit, Parth will not: Sharad Pawar
-
A meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is underway. Party president Sharad Pawar is chairing the meeting in Mumbai.
The emergency meeting has been called to look into shortcomings behind the massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Besides, the political quarter is also expected to chalk out the strategy for Maharashtra Assembly elections that are due later this year.
It should be noted that Pawar on Friday had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and discussed not only about the upcoming polls but also the drought situation in Maharashtra.
The two parties won just six out of 48 seats at stake in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections - four seats had gone to the NCP and two to the Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU