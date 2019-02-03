Kolkata police prevent CBI officials from entering Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's home

-
In a dramatic development, a team of CBI investigators who arrived at Kumar's residence in connection with Sardha Chit fund scam were not allowed to enter the residence. The team has now been taken to a police station.
On January 3, the (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in a competent court in Kolkata in connection with the case.
The CBI filed the sixth supplementary charge sheet in line with the Supreme Court's 2014 order, featuring the names of Nalini Chidambaram and one company, in connection with the ponzi scam.
Charges against Nalini include entering into a criminal conspiracy with Sudipta Sen, the proprietor of Saradha Group of companies, and other accused of committing the offenses of cheating and misappropriation of funds.
The Saradha Group financial scandal was a major scam caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the conglomerate. The multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam allegedly involves several key leaders.
