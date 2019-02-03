IndiGo flight grounded after pilot notices 'error in the engine parameter'

An flight bound from to on January 31 was grounded as a precautionary measure after the pilot noticed a in its engine, a statement said.

"After taxi out, the pilot noticed an error in the engine parameter and returned the aircraft to the bay as a cautionary measure. After inspection of the aircraft engine by the technical team, the aircraft was grounded for further maintenance and engine will be changed," the statement said.

The grounding of the Lucknow-Delhi flight 6E-447 comes a week after a bound flight of IndiGo returned to after the pilot observed high vibration in the engine number two.

The was detected midair following which the pilot returned the flight to

