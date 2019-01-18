Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae team up for 'The Lovebirds'

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae are all set to star in an upcoming romantic comedy film titled 'The Lovebirds'.
The film will reunite Nanjiani with the 'The Big Sick' director Michael Showalter, who is on board to helm the upcoming film from a script by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero, said The Hollywood Reporter.
The story revolves around a couple on the verge of a break-up, who became involved in a murder mystery. The project will go on the floors at the end of this month. Tom Lassally, Olly Obst, Todd Shulman, Jordana Mollick, and Gero are producing the film. Nanjiani, Rae and Showalter will be serving as the executive producers.
Nanjiani featured in and co-wrote 'The Big Sick' with his spouse Emily V. Gordon that received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.
He will next be seen opposite Dave Bautista in Fox's action-comedy 'Stuber', which is set to open on July 12. Nanjiani will also be reprising his role as Dinesh on the upcoming season of HBO's 'Silicon Valley' and will also be seen in Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone reboot, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Rae was recently seen in the drama 'The Hate U Give'. She will next appear in 'Little', a body-morphing comedy film set to release on April 12.
