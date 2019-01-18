Here's the first poster of 'Total Dhamaal'

Mark your calendars because the 'Total Dhamaal' is finally here to take you on a journey of comedy.

took to his official account to share the first poster of the comedy film, announcing the release date for the trailer as well.

The trailer of the film, which will be out on January 21, will see a crazy star cast of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, and

"Aaj se hoga sirf #TotalDhamaal. Gear up for The Wildest Adventure Ever!! Trailer out on 21st Jan," he captioned the post.

Going by the poster, the film's team looks all ready to tickle your funny bone. Furthermore, getting Madhuri and Anil together on board after 17 years definitely makes it all the more special. The first poster looks like a madhouse with the star cast looking super excited, standing and holding onto each other's back.

'Total Dhamaal' is the third in the comedy franchise 'Dhamaal'.

The comedy will be helmed by Indra Kumar and is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 22, this year.

