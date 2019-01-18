Cardi B, Shawn Mendes to perform at Grammy Awards

The recently announced the first group of artists to perform at Awards.

nominees Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Dan + Shay, and will perform at this year's award ceremony, reported Variety.

Cabello will make her performance debut at the award ceremony where she has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance (' [Live]') and Best Pop Vocal Album (Camila).

Cardi B is nominated for Record of the Year ('I Like It'), Album of the Year ('Invasion of Privacy'), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 ('Girls Like You'), Best Rap Performance ('Be Careful'), and Best Rap Album ('Invasion Of Privacy').

Mendes will also be performing at for the first time, where he'll be vying for Song Of The Year ('In My Blood') and Best Pop Vocal Album (Shawn Mendes).

Two-time nominee Monae is nominated for Album Of The Year ('Dirty Computer') and Best Video ('Pynk').

First-time Dan + are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance ('Tequila').

First-time nominee Malone has received four nominations, Record Of The Year ('Rockstar' with 21 Savage), Album Of The Year ('Beerbongs & Bentleys'), Best Pop Solo Performance ('Better Now'), and Best Rap/Sung Performance ('Rockstar').

Musgraves is up for four awards: Album of the Year ('Golden Hour'), Best Country Solo Performance ('Butterflies'), Best Country Song ('Space Cowboy'), and Best Country Album ('Golden Hour').

The big night will be hosted by at the Center in Los Angeles, which will air on on February 10, 2019.

