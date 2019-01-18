Varun wraps up shoot for 'Kalank'

has penned an emotional note after wrapping up the shoot of his film 'Kalank' co-starring This is the duo's fourth film together.

The 'Sui Dhaaga' star took to to share his thoughts about his "biggest film till date." adding, he is "super excited" about the movie.

"It's wrap on # My biggest film till date and the 4th one with @aliaa08. We have worked really hard to not let our fans down I'm crazy excited for people to see adi, Sona, madhuri maam, Sanju sir, and me on the big screeen. Super excited about this one," he wrote alongside a still from the film featuring him and Alia.

The 'Brahmastra' star also posted a heartfelt message for Varun, with whom she has worked in films like 'Student of The Year', Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

She wrote, "And it's a film wrap for Varun on . Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and . Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself.."

Alia further wrote she "can't can't can't wait for you guys to see the stuff he's done with his character in the film!!!! #KALANK"

'Kalank' also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, and

