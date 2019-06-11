JUST IN
Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil meets Andhra Pradesh CM

ANI  |  Politics 

Janta Dal-Secular (JDS) and son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Gowda met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence here on Tuesday.

Jagan welcomed Nikhil and the two leaders had talks for some time. Nikhil, who is a former actor, said that the meeting was merely a courtesy call.

Nikhil recently fought the Lok Sabha election from Mandya Parliamentary constituency where he lost to actress Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Ambareesh fought as an independent candidate in the general elections. She is a veteran actor and the wife of late Congress lawmaker MH Ambareesh.

