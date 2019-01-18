Kusal Mendis cleared of serious injury ahead of Australia Tests

wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Mendis, who had sustained a nasty blow while fielding during a tour match against XI, has been cleared of any

The 23-year-old got hit on the field by a powerful sweep by Jake Doran, following which he immediately left the field. He spent the rest of the off-field raising concerns about his availability for the rest of the tour. An has, however, revealed that there is no breakage or fracture in his finger.

informed that Mendis' finger is still sore but he is doing fine.

"We took him for an in the morning and it showed that he was fine. We're not sure if he will bat yet, because the finger is quite sore. But he's okay," ESPNcricinfo quoted Woutersz, as saying.

Mendis was picked for the series following an impressive performance against in the recently concluded two-match Test series. He had played an unbeaten knock of 141 runs in the first Test and an innings of 67 runs in the second Test.

are slated to play a two-match Test series against beginning January 24 at the Gabba.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)