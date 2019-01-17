SAI raid: Govt committed to corruption-free India, says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

-
In the wake of raids at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) office by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday said that the Central government is committed to corruption-free India, adding that when the government found corrupt practices by a few officials of the SAI, they asked to raid the office.
"We, as a govt, are committed to a corruption-free India. That's why when we found out corrupt practices by a few officers in @IndiaSports, we gave their info to relevant agencies, who arrested them today. We will continue to have zero tolerance approach towards corruption @PMOIndia," Rathore tweeted.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the same day arrested four officials of SAI, including Director SAI Sanjay Kumar Sharma and two private persons during an ongoing raid, in connection with alleged corruption in the transport department in the office.
The raids were carried following bribery allegations against some SAI officials.
When asked about the raid, SAI Director General Neelam Kapoor told ANI: "There is zero tolerance for corruption in SAI. We will support any action against corruption."
There were some complaints against some officers that they were taking a bribe for approving work, sources said. In the wake of the complaints, the SAI asked the CBI to investigate the matter.
