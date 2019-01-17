CBI raids SAI, director arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested four officials of Sports Authority of India (SAI), including Director SAI Sanjay Kumar Sharma and two private persons during an ongoing raid, in connection with alleged corruption in the transport department in the office.
The raids were carried following bribery allegations against some SAI officials.
When asked about the raid, SAI Director General Neelam Kapoor told ANI: "There is zero tolerance for corruption in SAI. We will support any action against corruption."
There were some complaints against some officers that they were taking a bribe for approving work, sources said. In the wake of the complaints, the SAI asked the CBI to investigate the matter.
Further details are awaited.
