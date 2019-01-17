CBI raids SAI, director arrested

The (CBI) on Thursday arrested four officials of Authority of (SAI), including Director and two private persons during an ongoing raid, in connection with alleged corruption in the transport department in the office.

The raids were carried following bribery allegations against some officials.

When asked about the raid, told ANI: "There is zero tolerance for corruption in SAI. We will support any action against corruption."

There were some complaints against some officers that they were taking a bribe for approving work, sources said. In the wake of the complaints, the SAI asked the to investigate the matter.

Further details are awaited.

