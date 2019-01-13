Akshay Kumar wishes happy Lohri with new still from 'Kesari'

Kumar wished his fans on by sharing a new still from his upcoming film 'Kesari'.

Extending wishes for his followers on Instagram, the captioned the photo, "Dushman de saahmne jad tak soormeyaan diyaan hikkaan tanndiyaan rehangiyaan, Iss dharti te lohriyaan manndiyaan rehangiyaan!! 36th di Saragarhi tukdi vallon sabnu diyaan bahut bahut vadhaayian!" (As long as we stand strong in front of the enemy, we will keep on celebrating Lohri. 36th wishes everyone happy Lohri!)

The black and white still from the film features Kumar sitting with his fellow actors looking like Sikh military personnel.

Featuring Parineeti and together in the pivotal roles for the first time, the period war drama film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by

The film is based on the battle that took place in 1897 between and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). It is a story about an army of 21 Sikhs which fought against 10,000 Afghans in the war.

The plot narrates the story of Havildar Ishar Singh (played by Akshay Kumar), who participates in the Battle of Saragarhi.

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019, giving fans a perfect gift.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)