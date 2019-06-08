Lakshadweep to witness rains tomorrow: IMD

are expected to receive heavy rainfall on June 9, predicted (IMD) on Saturday.

Also, states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and are also likely to receive heavy downpour tomorrow.

The department also predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places over

Besides, heatwave conditions in many parts with the severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha.

"Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh; heatwave conditions in some parts over Haryana, and Delhi; in isolated pockets over and Telangana," the IMD stated in its All Warning Bulletin on Saturday.

Squally with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over the southwest off coast, southeast and adjoining east-central off Kerala, coasts. The organization has adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

