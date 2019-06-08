Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Kolkata

A large-scale fire engulfed a near Ghat in the wee hours of Saturday.

At least 20 fire tenders have reached the spot in an effort to douse the flames.

The fire broke at around 2 am and no reports of injuries or casualties were reported so far.

The fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

Traffic on has been diverted because of the fire.

"Due to a fire incident near Ghat, is closed to traffic. Necessary diversion on," tweeted DCP, Traffic Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)