JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

382 officers join Indian Army

Security tightened at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur ahead of PM Modi's visit
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Kolkata

ANI  |  General News 

A large-scale fire engulfed a chemical godown near Jagannath Ghat in the wee hours of Saturday.

At least 20 fire tenders have reached the spot in an effort to douse the flames.

The fire broke at around 2 am and no reports of injuries or casualties were reported so far.

The fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

Traffic on Strand Bank Road has been diverted because of the fire.

"Due to a fire incident near Jagannath Ghat, Strand Bank Road is closed to traffic. Necessary diversion on," tweeted DCP, Traffic Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 08:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU