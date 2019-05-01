Lava doubles its feature phone market share to 13 per cent

Limited showed a tremendous gain in the market with over 100 per cent growth in its market share from 6 per cent to 13 per cent in the Q1 results of 2019 as reported by Counterpoint Research. In the 2G segment, Lava came a close second to with a difference of only 2 per cent in the market share.

is a global firm specializing in mobile & amp; in the Technology, Media & amp; Telecom (TMT) industry.

According to the latest research by Counterpoint the Indian market is at 400 million users. With this exceptional gain in market share, Lava is amongst the most popular brands in the segment.

Lava was also reported as the No 1 Feature Phone Brand in by Cyber Media Research (CMR) in the month of February 2019. Lava had reached the top spot with 16per cent market share while and tied at 15per cent share each.

Announcing this, CMR had tweeted (on 01/04/19)

"We have always maintained an extremely strong position in the Feature Phone segment. It is our focus, commitment to empowering Indian customers and most importantly perseverance which have helped us to achieve this. Over the years, we have been building capabilities within in product design & amp; - in order to make valuable technologies accessible and provide reliable products to our customers. We are the only brand to have complete end-to-end control on within complemented by our robust and speedy customer service. This feat is a true testimony of our customer-centricity and we thank all our consumers and partners for the trust they have reposed in us", said Sunil Raina, President and Head, Limited.

