Laxmi Nagar snatching case: Disciplinary action being taken against police officer

Disciplinary action has been initiated against the officer investigating the July 2 case of robbery-cum-forceful snatching in Laxmi Nagar area of the capital, police said.

On Tuesday at about 9.45 pm an incident of robbery-cum-forceful snatching was committed in Laxmi Nagar area, but the police filed a complaint

As per the details accessed by ANI, a PCR call was made by the complainant Maya Yadav at 10.05 pm on Tuesday to complain about an incident of robbery-cum-forceful snatching that took place at 9.45 pm the same day.

Allegedly, the Investigation Officer (IO) initially recorded a statement but did not register an FIR. The complainant claimed that when she called up the IO several times to get the copy of FIR, the IO lodged an e-FIR on July 4 terming the incident as a theft, which she claimed was the wrong Section of the Indian Police Code (IPC).

"The robbery Section has been added in the FIR. Disciplinary action is being taken against the IO. The culprits will be nabbed soon," said DCP East Jasmeet Singh.

The complainant earlier said, "The IO and the beat staff did not bother to collect the CCTV footage. They did not even register an FIR and did so only after repeated requests and that too for theft."

"If this is the conduct of the police, then how can they control crime in the city. Please put this issue in the knowledge of seniors so that action is taken against the IO and the beat staff," the complainant added.

