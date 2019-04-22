Leading e-commerce brand Club Factory outlines plans for Indian market

-
Club Factory, a leading fashion e-Commerce platform and currently one of the most popular shopping apps on Google Play, has outlined plans for the Indian market through a hyper-local scale-up strategy. The company is looking to make significant investments in warehousing, delivery, technology and marketing to strengthen its presence further to become the "One-Stop fashion marketplace" for both India SME sellers and consumers.
Club Factory is working with local sellers with an aim to become a leading 'Marketplace' for fashion & amp; lifestyle category. The company is focusing heavily on on-boarding sellers to make further inroads in the lifestyle category in India. Club Factory plans to leverage a hybrid model of data technology and local seller insights to ultimately drive the virtuous cycle of the ecosystem. The company is upbeat about helping hyper-local sellers by keeping them abreast with the fast-changing e-commerce landscape in India and meet consumer expectations.
Club Factory uses its proprietary big-data and AI technology to manage the supply chain effectively, recommend relevant products to the users and source the product in real-time, thereby helping reshape the Indian retail efficiency. By leveraging the power of data technology, Club Factory is empowering Indian SMEs to anticipate consumer demands better and fulfil it by enhancing product sourcing and manufacturing process line.
Regarding the recent concerns regarding the regulations, Club Factory reiterates the focus on educating sellers and partners to comply with the local regulations as it has strict measures in place to take action against sellers who might violate any local policy. The company plans to continuously work with stakeholders to make India e-commerce a thriving industry and drive benefits to consumers, SMEs and collaborators while empowering consumers by offering quality fashion & style products with abundant selections at the most affordable price.
Club Factory will also expand into other categories this year, to add to its wide selection of modern, trendy and unique products ranging from apparels, shoes, jewellery, home decor, handbags, and beauty products to gadgets.
