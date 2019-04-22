Leading e-commerce brand Club Factory outlines plans for Indian market

Club Factory, a leading fashion platform and currently one of the most popular shopping apps on Google Play, has outlined plans for the Indian market through a hyper-local scale-up strategy. The company is looking to make significant investments in warehousing, delivery, technology and to strengthen its presence further to become the "One-Stop fashion marketplace" for both SME sellers and consumers.

Regarding the recent concerns regarding the regulations, Club Factory reiterates the focus on educating sellers and partners to comply with the local regulations as it has strict measures in place to take action against sellers who might violate any local policy. The company plans to continuously work with stakeholders to make India a thriving industry and drive benefits to consumers, SMEs and collaborators while empowering consumers by offering quality fashion with abundant selections at the most affordable price.

Club Factory will also expand into other categories this year, to add to its wide selection ranging from apparels, shoes, jewellery, home decor, handbags, and gadgets.

