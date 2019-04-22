Plea before high court calls for relief to air passengers

-
ALSO READ
DGCA closely monitoring Boeing situation, says Civil Aviation Secy
DGCA monitoring Jet's schedule after flight cancellations
DGCA to seek credible revival plan from Jet Airways, says official
Proposal to allow DGCA to impose penalties: Minister
Only 70 out of 119 Jet Airways aircraft operational: DGCA official
-
An application was filed at Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for ensuring prompt resolution of refund dues to air passengers.
It called for speedy settlement of full refund of the amount to passengers who had booked on Jet Airways, and direction to accommodate them on alternative flights to ensure fair business practices.
"There is a complete chaotic aviation crisis looming over the country where passengers are being victimised due to absence of a robust and effective regulatory mechanism in a fair and ethical manner," the application said.
The sudden suspension of services by Jet Airways has resulted in a major crisis for the air passengers. More than 100 flights have been cancelled and passengers are constrained to run from pillar to post.
At the same time, said the application, all competing airlines have exorbitantly increased their air fares. "The vulnerable consumers are constrained to suffer not only in terms of money but also in terms of mental harassment of unprecedented scale."
The application filed by Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi is pending for adjudication at the court.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU