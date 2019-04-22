Plea before high court calls for relief to air passengers

An application was filed at on Monday seeking direction to the and the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) for ensuring prompt resolution of refund dues to air passengers.

It called for speedy settlement of full refund of the amount to passengers who had booked on Jet Airways, and direction to accommodate them on alternative flights to ensure fair practices.

"There is a complete chaotic crisis looming over the country where passengers are being victimised due to absence of a robust and effective regulatory mechanism in a fair and ethical manner," the application said.

The sudden suspension of services by has resulted in a major crisis for the air passengers. More than 100 flights have been cancelled and passengers are constrained to run from pillar to post.

At the same time, said the application, all competing airlines have exorbitantly increased their air fares. "The vulnerable consumers are constrained to suffer not only in terms of money but also in terms of mental harassment of unprecedented scale."

The application filed by Shashank is pending for adjudication at the court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)