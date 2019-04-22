Boost for "Make in India" at BLECH India 2019

BLECH 2019, an exhibition that will boost the "Make in India" initiative, one of the country's premier development programmes, will be held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, this week from 25th to 27th April.

The exhibition will focus on the various technical aspect of creating products with Work. The event provides an ideal to this booming market and establish successful relations, both with customers of and with potential local agents or partners for joint ventures.

BLECH 2019 will showcase some extraordinary innovation in the field of Automation & Robotics, Environment Protection and Recycling, systems and data processing, Factory and Warehouse equipment's to name a few.

" is on the way to becoming a of global status and the country is one of the world's largest machine tool markets. The country's rising importance means that many users and manufacturers of focus resources on developing their position in India. Next, to the huge market potential, the high level of investment by foreign companies is a good indicator for the subcontinent's attractiveness not only to global players but also to mid-tier suppliers of machines, tools and systems. BLECH India 2019 provides an ideal platform for manufacturers as well as suppliers to do together. This year, we expect 200 plus registered participants from all over the world which is a 30 per cent growth as compared to the last edition. We also expect the footfalls to go up this year," said Rajan Sharma, organiser of BLECH India 2019 in India and of Inter Ads Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Few of the prominent names showcasing innovative products this year are Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mehta CAD/CAMSystem Pvt. Ltd., Amada India Pvt. Ltd., an Innovative International Ltd., Berlin Machine Corporation, Suzhou Han's SonguIntelligent Equipment Co.Ltd., Hans Smart Equipment Group, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., ADK Engineering & Solutions, Trumpf India Pvt. Ltd., Suresh Indu Laser, MSC Software, Sahajanand Laser, etc.

The visitors' profile for the BLECH India 2019 will consist of Managing Directors, Technical experts; Top level design individuals, which will form around 56 per cent of the total visitors.

The Indian Market Scenario

India's growth in future will have a sizeable contribution to the global economy. The country has been investing hugely in the that will not only boost long term economic stability but also create job opportunities for educated masses of India. India has recently been able to showcase its potential on the world forum as it has a population of more than 1.2 billion, which in itself is a huge market for an international company to set up their brand in India.

