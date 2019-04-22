GrabOn cricket fantasy: win smart TVs, bluetooth headsets and more

Things are getting heated up as the season is off to a flying start. The fever is gripping the country as the fans are busy watching matches, checking scores and cheering for their teams. Contributing to the craze, India's coupons and deals market leaders, GrabOn, is back with cricket fantasy contest with prizes like smart TVs and premium headsets up for grabs.

cricket fantasy offers users the chance to participate in exciting contests like fantasy cricket, card-a-thon, match & tournament predictor. Participants can rack up bonus points by referring friends and completing a few simple tasks. The objective is to score more points and top the leader board. The users participating in the contest have the chance to win Rs 25 Lakhs worth of goodies and giveaways.

This year, has partnered with as the title sponsor for the event. has also boarded Zoomcar and as the co-sponsors for cricket fantasy 2019. is one of India's leading hyper-functional bag-makers specialising in professional and casual backpacks viz. laptop bags, bags, gym bags etc.

Ridaex is one of the gifting partners for GrabOn cricket fantasy. The participants stand a chance to play and win brand new Desi 40 Inch FHD LED TV from Ridaex.

"We are very excited to announce GrabOn as our first offers partner. Ridaex is an Indian based smart and is here to bring highly durable, latest and most affordable smart display to every Indian home. This collaboration with GrabOn will help all of our new consumers to save more while buying Ridaex products. GrabOn is a new thruster for Ridaex and has enabled us to reach large masses by encouraging us as gifting sponsor for cricket fantasy league 2019," said Naveen Srinivas, Co-founder,

Muze.fun, India's premium manufacturer of high-quality have joined in as gifting sponsors as well, offering topnotch headsets to the winners.

Players can also bag exclusive vouchers from Klook and ixigo. The 5th edition of GrabOn cricket fantasy has already registered over 60,000 participants, with many securing big prizes. Participate now and collect points to claim delightful goodies.

