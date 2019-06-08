Left stranded for 3 months due to Balakot airstrike, Pakistani woman reunites with her Indian husband

Left stranded in the neighbouring country for three months in the wake of air strike, a origin woman along with her two children has finally reunited with her husband here.

Married to Hyderabad-based Shaik Aijaz Mohiuddin, had gone to to see her ailing father in December 2018.

Expressing gratitude, Farooqi told ANI: "It was my wish to celebrate this Eid with my family in I am very happy that I celebrated it with my family here."

"I would also like to thank both and the then External Affairs for taking up our case and helped me to get the visa."

She further said, "Since my marriage in 2011, I have been staying here with my husband. We are blessed with two children. Last year in December, my father had a stroke and I, along with my two kids, went to to pay him a visit."

"Though my return ticket to was scheduled on February 27, I couldn't fly as they offloaded all the passengers due to the escalated tension between and Pakistan," she said.

"Consequently, we had to stay at for five days. When I explained the situation to my husband and mother-in-law, they sought the External Affairs Ministry's intervention," she said.

"We got stranded in Pakistan as my visa got expired on March 3 and my children's visa a few days later," she added.

On May 30, she united with her family in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)