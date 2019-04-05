Lenient attitude of Congress, SP, BSP strengthened terrorists: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lambasted opposition parties for being solicitous to Pakistan and terrorists, saying Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP's "lenient attitude" has strengthened the terrorist groups operating from Pakistan. In a veiled reference to opposition parties, PM Modi said "some people" support Pakistan when its activities get exposed.
Addressing an election rally here, Prime Minister Modi said, "When India hits back at the enemy, some people here start crying. When Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world these people start speaking in support of Pakistan"
" Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party's lenient attitude have further strengthened terrorists. These parties have not only helped terror, but they have also done the task of putting your life and existence in crisis," he added.
Accusing opposition parties of playing divisive politics, PM Modi said, "There are some people who are trying to divide the country on the basis of different castes. Understand the motive of such people."
Modi further attacked Congress party for using the name of BR Ambedkar for vote bank.
"The Congress also insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar for the selfishness of just one family (Nehru-Gandhi). Otherwise, it is the same Congress which has not allowed his photo to be put in Parliament for decades," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU