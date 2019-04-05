Lenient attitude of Congress, SP, BSP strengthened terrorists: PM Modi

on Friday lambasted opposition parties for being solicitous to and terrorists, saying Congress, and BSP's "lenient attitude" has strengthened the terrorist groups operating from In a veiled reference to opposition parties, PM said "some people" support when its activities get exposed.

Addressing an election rally here, said, "When hits back at the enemy, some people here start crying. When Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world these people start speaking in support of Pakistan"

" Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party's lenient attitude have further strengthened terrorists. These parties have not only helped terror, but they have also done the task of putting your life and existence in crisis," he added.

Accusing opposition parties of playing divisive politics, PM Modi said, "There are some people who are trying to divide the country on the basis of different castes. Understand the motive of such people."

Modi further attacked party for using the name of BR Ambedkar for

"The also insulted for the selfishness of just one family (Nehru-Gandhi). Otherwise, it is the same which has not allowed his photo to be put in Parliament for decades," he added.

