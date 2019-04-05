AP: 545 liquor bottles seized in Krishna district

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

As many as 545 liquor bottles worth Rs 50,000 were seized from a house in Moguluru village in Krishna district, the police said on Friday.

The police raided the residence of K Venkat Rao on the orders of Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Bose.

A case has been filed under relevant sections and the accused has been taken into custody.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 16:00 IST

