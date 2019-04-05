AP: 545 liquor bottles seized in Krishna district

As many as 545 liquor bottles worth Rs 50,000 were seized from a house in Moguluru village in district, the police said on Friday.

The police raided the residence of K Venkat Rao on the orders of Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police

A case has been filed under relevant sections and the accused has been taken into custody.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)