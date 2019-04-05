AP: 545 liquor bottles seized in Krishna district

-
ALSO READ
"Vicious disinformation" campaign surrounding Bose's death confuses people: author
Mann Ki Baat: PM pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Bose's kin demands Rahul Gandhi's apology for his tweet on Netaji
PM Modi inaugurates Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum
Centre institutes 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar'
-
As many as 545 liquor bottles worth Rs 50,000 were seized from a house in Moguluru village in Krishna district, the police said on Friday.
The police raided the residence of K Venkat Rao on the orders of Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Bose.
A case has been filed under relevant sections and the accused has been taken into custody.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU