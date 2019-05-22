This is how Amazon is using video games to make warehouse work less arduous

The working conditions at Amazon's warehouses are infamous for their borderline inhuman productivity goals. However, to keep things interesting, or probably to push competition, the e-commerce giant is taking the help of video games.
According to Washington Post, Amazon warehouse workers race to fill customer orders and their progress are registered in a video game format, in return for goodies and points. This format is aimed at reducing the stress associated with a physically demanding job.
These games are optional for the pickers and Stowers at Amazon warehouses. Amazon said that it doesn't penalise for non-participation. Nonetheless, the company tracks its workers closely for speed and efficiency.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU