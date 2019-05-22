JUST IN
This is how Amazon is using video games to make warehouse work less arduous

ANI  |  Others 

The working conditions at Amazon's warehouses are infamous for their borderline inhuman productivity goals. However, to keep things interesting, or probably to push competition, the e-commerce giant is taking the help of video games.

According to Washington Post, Amazon warehouse workers race to fill customer orders and their progress are registered in a video game format, in return for goodies and points. This format is aimed at reducing the stress associated with a physically demanding job.

These games are optional for the pickers and Stowers at Amazon warehouses. Amazon said that it doesn't penalise for non-participation. Nonetheless, the company tracks its workers closely for speed and efficiency.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 22:57 IST

