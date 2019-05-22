This is how Amazon is using video games to make warehouse work less arduous

The working conditions at Amazon's warehouses are for their inhuman goals. However, to keep things interesting, or probably to push competition, the is taking the help of

According to Washington Post, warehouse workers race to fill customer orders and their progress are registered in a video game format, in return for goodies and points. This format is aimed at reducing the stress associated with a physically demanding job.

These games are optional for the pickers and Stowers at warehouses. said that it doesn't penalise for non-participation. Nonetheless, the company tracks its workers closely for speed and efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)