Meet scUber, the world's first rideshare submarine by Uber

Uber has partnered with Australian tourist group Tourism Queensland to offer what it calls the world's first rideshare submarine, scUber that promises to give you a memorable tour of the underwaters.

As explained on the official website, scUber will offer riders the opportunity to explore the Great Barrier Reef in the shared vehicle. Each scUber ride is priced at USD 3,000 for two passengers.

scUber rides are, however, available for a limited time period from May 27 to June 18, 2019. While riders in select Australian cities will be able to book a scUber ride directly in the main app, people from participating countries can enter the global competition to avail the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 23:08 IST

