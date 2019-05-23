Meet scUber, the world's first rideshare submarine by Uber

-
ALSO READ
"ScUber" launches submarine trips to Great Barrier Reef
Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in Chandigarh
Indians leave behind phones, bananas and even live fish in cab, says Uber report
Uber introduces 'Quiet Mode' to let you politely tell chatty drivers to shut up
Uber launches 'Vouchers' for businesses in India
-
Uber has partnered with Australian tourist group Tourism Queensland to offer what it calls the world's first rideshare submarine, scUber that promises to give you a memorable tour of the underwaters.
As explained on the official website, scUber will offer riders the opportunity to explore the Great Barrier Reef in the shared vehicle. Each scUber ride is priced at USD 3,000 for two passengers.
scUber rides are, however, available for a limited time period from May 27 to June 18, 2019. While riders in select Australian cities will be able to book a scUber ride directly in the main app, people from participating countries can enter the global competition to avail the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU