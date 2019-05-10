Prince Harry opens up about missing late mother Princess Diana

opened up about missing his late mother days after welcoming his son.

While speaking in the on Thursday, his first formal engagement since his wife gave birth to their first child earlier this week, the spoke about his late mother, reported E! News.

passed away in a in in 1997 at the age of 36.

The jetted off to the Hague, to attend a presentation for the 2020 Invictus Games, which will be held in the city. is a royal patron of the annual international Paralympic-style event for wounded, ill veterans, military servicemen and women.

Former soldier and would-be competitor met and told the press that they spoke about family and 'losing a mother'.

"He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother," van der Stroon revealed.

The former soldier also said that Harry "talked about how having a small child was his new focus and new goal" and that Harry also "said he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy."

"He also told me he's really happy that his son is so far very quiet" he added.

For the event, the wore a jacket embroidered with the words "Invictus Family Daddy" and "I am Daddy" highlighted in yellow. He also received gifts for his newborn, including an Invictus Games onesie from of the

Harry's friend JJ Chalmers, a former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medalist, said Harry described fatherhood as "amazing" but "hard work," adding, "He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do...and then he woke up."

"I see the guy with a buzzing smile on his face still. Like any father he lights up even more when he speaks about his son and how proud he is of his wife and what she's doing right now in his absence," Chalmers said.

During a photo-call on Wednesday, Meghan and Harry introduced their newborn to the world. The later announced that they have named their son:

The two introduced their child inside at Windsor Castle, where they celebrated their wedding reception just a year ago.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," Meghan said during the photo-call.

Meghan gave birth to her and Harry's first child, on May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)