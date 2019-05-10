Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran drop new single 'I Don't Care'

After much anticipation and days of sharing cryptic posts, singers and have finally released their latest single 'I Don't Care' on Friday.

After keeping their fans waiting for days, the artists shared the audio and lyrical video of the upbeat track. Justin also uploaded the audio on his official YouTube handle.

The song, with its catchy lyrics and upbeat tune, is sure to make way into playlists!

"Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah. All the bad things disappear. And you're making me feel like I maybe I am somebody," Sheeran sings as Bieber croons "I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah. Cause I don't care As long as you hold me near."

While it sounds like the singers are paying tribute to the ladies in their lives -- Bieber's wife and Sheeran's wife -- Bieber also speaks out on his mental health struggles in the song.

"I'm crippled with anxiety but I'm told it's where we're s'posed to be you know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind and you make it better like that," Bieber sings.

The song is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits on the song with Bieber and long-time collaborator "Poo Bear" Boyd, reported People.

The singers' voices blend together so perfectly that it's almost difficult to make out who is singing which verse.

"I have a song with this sexy beast coming out Friday. Less than 48 hours," Bieber shared on on Thursday, making it clear that he was back to the music scene.

Leading up to the release, both the singers teased their collaboration on with cryptic posts.

After Bieber tweeted a special message saying "big fan" to Sheeran on April 25, both the singers started sharing cryptic posts and photos on their accounts on April 30 with the number "10" written in their captions, dropping a hint that something special is releasing soon.

Eagle-eyed fans, who were long speculating a collaboration between the two, were correct in assuming that all signs pointed to a new song. The cryptic posts including polls stirred plenty of fan theories around on

The duo's collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single 'Love Yourself'.

Although Bieber hasn't released an album since 2015's 'Purpose', he recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on April 21. Bieber joined her on stage and sang his hit track 'Sorry'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)