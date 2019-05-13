Light to moderate rains to continue in parts of Telangana for next 2 days

Light to moderate rains are likely to continue in parts of for a couple of days after which the heat conditions will prevail, said a from Department in on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr K Nagaratna Scientist-D, Department, Hyderabad, said, "Present weather situation indicates that due to an isolated turf that is running from to Cape Comorin, there are chances of thunderstorms all over in the upcoming two days."

Nagaratna said, "After rains, the heat waves are likely to hit Telangana and This is due to heat waves coming from North Western states. The temperature in and Telangana will rise up to 45 degrees from May 16 onwards till the monsoon arrive here."

The people have been advised not to step out during the daytime as the heat waves humidity level across the state will also increase.

"People should carry water bottles along with them to keep themselves hydrated and we advise people to drink coconut water and lemon water to save them from high temperatures," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)