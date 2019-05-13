EC finds Congress' Milind Deora's Jain comment 'violative' under MCC

The (ECI) on Monday found the speech delivered by Congress and South candidate Milind as "violative" under the guidelines of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"In a matter concerning violation of MCC in a speech delivered by Milind Deora, a candidate of Indian Congress, April 2, Commission after considering his reply found it violative of para1 and para3 of MCC," the said.

The Commission censured and warned him to be more careful in the future.

The ECI's action came after while addressing an event at Zhaveri Bazar, had accused of hurting religious sentiments of Jain followers. The Congress urged the Jain community to teach them a lesson by not voting for the party in the ongoing elections.

" has been against the minorities. A few years ago, the party insulted the Jain religion by cooking meat outside Jain temples during Paryushana festival. Remember, you have to teach them a lesson through your votes," he had said at an event.

Later, one of the candidates complained to the EC stating that the allegations made by were "false and are religiously sensitive". Following this, the EC looked into the matter and had asked the police to register an FIR.

