Gautam Gambhir voter ID case: Atishi to record her statement; matter fixed for May 31

-
ALSO READ
Court asks Atishi to submit documents in support of her allegations against Gautam Gambhir
What vision do you have to get East Delhi ticket: Atishi hits back at Gambhir
Delhi court reserves order on Atishi's complaint against Gautam Gambhir
Double EPIC: Atishi's locus standi in plaint quizzed
'When you don't know the rules, why play the game': Atishi asks Gambhir
-
A local court here on Monday directed AAP candidate from East Delhi parliamentary constituency Atishi Marlena to record pre-summoning evidence in the alleged two voter ID cards case against BJP candidate -- Gautam Gambhir.
Atishi, the complainant in the case, was asked by the court to appear before it to record her statement in the matter, on next hearing -- May 31.
Marlena has accused Gambhir of possessing two voter ID cards.
The AAP leader had claimed that Gambhir is a registered voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar areas of Delhi.
During a hearing on May 1, Atishi's counsel said, "We have a screenshot of the national voter list. There is one entry of Karol Bagh and on the next page, there is the registration of the voter from Rajendra Nagar."
Judge Viplav Dabas had then said, "What is the relevance of bringing this case here. You may go to the Election Commission."
On Monday, Atishi, who is facing Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress in East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, wrote to the Returning Officer (RO), accusing Gambhir of repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Atishi had requested the Returning Officer (RO) to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against Gambhir.
She also sought a 72 hour-ban on Gambhir from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) several times.
Delhi with seven Lok Sabha seats at stake went to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU