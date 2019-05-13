Gautam Gambhir voter ID case: Atishi to record her statement; matter fixed for May 31

A local court here on Monday directed candidate from East parliamentary constituency Marlena to record pre-summoning evidence in the alleged two voter ID cards case against BJP candidate -- Gautam

Atishi, the complainant in the case, was asked by the court to appear before it to record her statement in the matter, on next hearing -- May 31.

Marlena has accused of possessing two voter ID cards.

The leader had claimed that is a registered voter in and Rajinder Nagar areas of

During a hearing on May 1, Atishi's said, "We have a screenshot of the voter list. There is one entry of and on the next page, there is the registration of the voter from "

had then said, "What is the relevance of bringing this case here. You may go to the "

On Monday, Atishi, who is facing Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the in East Lok Sabha constituency, wrote to the (RO), accusing Gambhir of repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

had requested the (RO) to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against Gambhir.

She also sought a 72 hour-ban on Gambhir from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) several times.

Delhi with seven Lok Sabha seats at stake went to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

