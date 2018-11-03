Amidst threats, Asiya Bibi's lawyer leaves Pakistan

Bibi's Malook left early Saturday morning fearing for his safety.

Expressing difficulty in continuing his practice in the prevailing violent situation, Malook claimed that he is facing threat from a section of lawyers, reported The Express Tribune.

He, however, asserted that he will return to to represent in the hearing of her case's review petition, provided he and his family are given security by the Army.

Soon after the of Pakistan acquitted Asiya, a Christian woman, of blasphemy charges, scores of people hit the streets and launched massive protests against the verdict.

A review petition has been filed by against the order. Saalam has also requested the apex court for an early hearing of the petition.

Bibi was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 in a blasphemy case for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during an argument with three Muslim women.

A three-judge special bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Justice and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard Asiya's 2014 appeal against her conviction and death sentence and overturned the ruling in her favour on October 31.

