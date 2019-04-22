lndia Post partners with TCS to upgrade 1.5 lakh post offices

(TCS) said on Monday it has partnered with the (DoP) to modernise a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, making it the largest distributed in the world.

"The multi-year digital core programme will transform the DoP into a multi-service digital hub, modernise the delivery of mail and packages, enhance customer experience and that will drive new revenues," it said in a statement.

Debashis Ghosh, Group Head for Public Services at TCS, said an important objective of the transformation is to use the DoP's nation-wide reach to drive financial inclusion and accessibility of in remote areas.

This is being accomplished through over 1.3 lakh DARPAN (Digital Advancement of Rural for A New lndia) that gramin dak sevaks use to provide postal, banking, insurance and in remote villages, even those without network connectivity.

The integrated solution supports the human resource needs of over five lakh employees, services over 40,000 concurrent users and processes over 30 lakh postal transactions a day.

The has an to help rural artisans, and women entrepreneurs reach out to buyers throughout the country, said -- India's largest IT company with annual revenues of 46 lakh crore.

