AXELOS launches ITIL 4 foundation

With the release of the new 4 foundation courses has officially launched 4. This is the latest update of the world's most widely used service management framework.

4 has been designed to provide a practical and flexible basis to support organizations with their IT and digitally-enabled product and service delivery. The updated framework looks at an end-to-end operating model for creation, delivery and continual improvement. It covers development, operations, relationships and governance in a holistic way, ensuring all functions across the organization are working towards common objectives.

The key elements of ITIL 4 are:

The service value system, which represents how different components and activities can work together in any type of organization to facilitate value creation through IT enabled services

The four dimensions (organisation and people; information and technology; partners and suppliers; value streams and processes)

The guiding principles (focus on value; start where you are; progress iteratively with feedback; collaborate and promote visibility; think and work holistically; keep it simple and practical; optimize and automate)

The move from processes, as in previous ITIL versions, to practices.

"This is a great moment for and we want to thank everyone who played a role in this community-led project", said Mark Basham, at

"We worked with twelve lead architects, 61 authors and reviewers, and hundreds of practitioners from the wider IT industry. In addition, our ITIL development group has almost 3,000 members from all over the world. This huge collaboration has now produced a framework that will support practitioners and organizations to meet the challenges that come with the Fourth Industrial Revolution," he added.

ITIL 4 Foundation courses and exams can be booked via AXELOS' accredited training partners in

The higher levels including ITIL 4's managing professional stream and transition module will be available in the second half of 2019.

