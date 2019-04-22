Sensex falls 495 points, Nifty ends below 11,600

Equity benchmark indices on Monday ended at day's low as Sensex tumbled 495 points and selling pressure dragged Nifty below the 11,600 mark.

All sectoral indices except IT were in the red ink. The closed at 38,645 while the dipped about 158 points at 11,594.

As global shot up by almost 3 per cent, stocks of slipped 5 per cent to close at Rs 344.20. Indian Oil also closed the day about 4 per cent down at Rs 150 each.

Financial stocks also dragged the indices further. and were down by about 3 per cent.

closed 2.7 per cent down after corporate results last week showed that its grew faster than the

Beleaguered Jet Airways, which has suspended all its flight operations for some time, suffered a blow of 5.7 per cent and wound up at Rs 154.60.

However, IT stocks like Wipro, and besides Power Grid and showed marginal gains.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped due to underperforming Chinese stocks.

Investors remained cautious with the set to announce a further clampdown on Iranian that will tighten global supplies.

