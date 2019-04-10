Los Angeles intersection to be renamed after Nipsey Husssle

Following the sudden and tragic death of Nipsey Hussle, his hometown of is honouring the late

City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson recently announced that the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Boulevard, right in the centre of where the grew up, will be renamed in honour of Hussle, reported Billboard.

It is also near the site where Hussle was murdered in front of his store, Marathon Clothing, reported Variety.

The intersection will become "Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square."

This decision comes shortly after an to change the intersection's name.

Harris-Dawson said in a statement, "Nipsey's genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community. As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations."

"Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart," he added.

A public memorial service for the is being held at the Center in Los Angeles this Thursday. Hussle's family announced the memorial and the venue details on the rapper's handle.

Hussle was a and a long-established figure. He released his first mixtape in 2005. He owned several businesses in the area and was known for his kindness to the community, giving jobs to struggling residents, donating money and clothing to a

Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was murdered on March 31 in front of Marathon Clothing, one of several businesses he owned in South Los Angeles.

Police on last Tuesday arrested and on last Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him, and currently, he is being held on USD 5 million bail.

He appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on last Thursday afternoon, where he was represented by Darden entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The rapper's tragic death left everyone in a state of shock. Fellow artists including Drake, Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan, Pharrell Williams, and Jada Pinkett Smith, among many others, took to their accounts to mourn the loss of the

