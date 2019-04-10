Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield starrer 'The Photograph' gets release date

American actors Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield starrer 'The Photograph' is going to be a treat for all couples as the romantic drama will release on Valentine's Day next year (February 14, 2020).
Stella Meghie is directing the upcoming film from her own script. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing the movie, reported Variety.
Meghie and Rae are also serving as the executive producers for the romantic drama. Senior VP of the production Sara Scott and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal Pictures.
'The Photograph' focuses on intertwining love stories in the past and present.
Rae's upcoming Universal comedy 'Little' will release on Friday (April 12). She recently finished shooting for the Paramount comedy 'The Lovebirds', she also served as an executive producer for the film.
Stanfield recently starred in 'Sorry to Bother You', also featuring Tessa Thompson.
Universal also announced that it has dated Packer's 'Praise This' for September 25, 2020. The film is centred on a musical competition around the world of youth choirs.
The musical comedy is being produced by Packer under his Will Packer Productions banner and Story under The Story Company.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU